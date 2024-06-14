Cedar Terrace celebrates one year of operation.

On Thursday June 13, the Cedar Terrace celebrated its one year anniversary with refreshments and food for the community.

The Cedar Terrace initially opened in March 2023 with priority to people impacted by the fires and the floods in the Merritt area. The Terrace was developed as a collaboration between the ASK Wellness Society, the Province, and BC Housing.

Since opening, the building has provided comfort and security for seniors with low to moderate incomes.

Currently, 44 community members in Merritt reside in the Cedar Terrace.

“The price of food, the cost of living, and the cost of housing is compromising people’s health, compromising their spirit, it’s compromising their ability to come together as family,” said ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes. “The need for housing in this community, I think it’s something that has to come together from everyone, whether it’s somebody rich, poor, whatever your background is, we need to come and stand strong.”

“What I think is so unique about this community is that you stand for yourselves, you speak up with what is important to you,” said Hughes. “I invite all of us to recognize that this is a community that is growing, that has pride, it has a high number of seniors that live in this community and our contribution here in fighting for the province to say: you need to put your money in this community to build seniors housing.”

“At the end of the day, if you call the Nicola Valley home, you should feel like you belong here, and that there’s a way and a place for you to be able to feel welcome,” finished Hughes.