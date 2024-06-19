Merritt Seniors Centre to host a dance fundraiser this weekend.

Professional musician and composer William Brookfield and his duo, Penny Lochhead will be performing at the Merritt Seniors Centre on June 22, starting at 7 p.m.

Those who wish to join in for the dance and show their support can get their tickets through Joanne Larocque at 250-378-6059 or Shirley Vezina at 250-280-1384. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Joanne Larocque, member of the Merritt Seniors Centre and senior athlete, said that fundraiser is meant to help with the costs of members who are participating in the B.C. 55-plus Games later this year.

“The games have been going on for 20 years and the senior centre has been very kind and generous and always given people financial support to go,” she added. “It’s not a lot of money, but it helps to offset some of the costs.”

In total, six senior athletes will be representing Merritt in the B.C. 55-plus Games in tennis and cribbage. The Games are being held in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10 to 14.

“We’re doing this fundraiser for that, to help support them, give them a little bit extra money too so that they can help offset the costs because most of us (seniors) are on a very limited income,” Larocque added. “So it really does help us a lot.”

Larocque, who has been in past editions of the competition, said she still finds motivation to keep being involved in it.

“Just the joy of meeting other people and seeing what other people can do,” she added.

Fifty five and older can still register for the B.C. 55-plus Games until June 30. For more information contact the Merritt Seniors Centre.