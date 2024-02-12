Merritt Snowmobile Club has announced that their annual fundraiser has been cancelled this year.

The decision was made in light of lack of snow in the region, which “made it impossible to create the magical atmosphere we all look forward to,” according to a Merritt Snowmobile Club post on social media.

“The slushy ice on Andy’’ Lake, where most attendees park, further complicates matters,” the post reads.

The “Chilli Poker Run” event, which was scheduled to take place next Sunday, Feb. 18, at Andy’s Lake, aimed to raise funds for the maintenance of local snowmobile trails, equipment and to keep the club running.

“We hold onto hope that future winters will bring more abundant snowfall, allowing us to revive this wonderful tradition once again.”





