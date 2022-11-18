The Merritt Snowmobile Club is gearing up for a fun winter on the trails, and looks to recruit new members to join in on the action. Snowmobiling has been a winter pastime of Merrittonians for decades, offering hours of high octane fun in the great outdoors.

On Thursday, November 24, the MSC will host a membership drive from 3-7PM at Nicola Motorsports on Nicola Avenue. Individuals and families alike are encouraged to attend and sign up for the MSC. The club offers discounts, access to insurances, and many other perks as part of its membership. The organization spends countless hours and significant cash to maintain its trail systems, and is largely supported by membership dues and sponsorships.

“We will have a draw for all members that have signed up, from the start of the season until November 30, for a new BCA 2-Way Radio,” says Simon Rizzardo, MSC’s vice-president.

“While you’re at the shop, gear up for the season with all your oil, gloves, power saws, or anything power sports related.”

The volunteer-based organization, originally founded in April of 1972, has been dedicated to the development and maintenance of their extensive snowmobiling trail system ever since. The club maintains its riding areas in the Thynne Mountain, Stoyoma Mountain, Honeymoon Lakes, and Hooshum Ridge areas.

Nicola Motorsports is located at 2626 Nicola Avenue, and will be the host of next Thursday’s membership drive. For more information on the MSC, visit www.sledmerritt.ca, or call Simon at 250-315-5984.