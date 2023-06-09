Fans filled the bleachers at the Merritt Speedway in Shulus for the first night race of the season last Saturday (June 3). Most of the Merritt Speedway’s races this season will be night races, which start at 5:00 p.m. to allow for cooler temperatures and less dust on the track. So far, the change has proven a success, with many locals showing up for a night of high octane racing action.

Below are the results of the main event races from the weekend, plus the current season standings following the races:

The full results of this weekend, and future races, can be found on the Speedhive app. For more information on the Merritt Speedway, visit www.facebook.com/merrittspeedway.ca.