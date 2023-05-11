The Merritt Speedway is gearing up for its 2023 season, bringing back high octane dirt track action to fans throughout the spring and summer, along with some new additions to the racing lineup.

Along with the four current late model, street stock, four cylinder bomber, and junior four cylinder bombers, a new ‘Mini Stock’ class has been added to the fun. A press release by the Merritt Speedway said despite the ‘mini’ name, the new cars are sure to provide as much entertainment as the larger model cars.

“We have had some wonderful developments in the club,” said the club in a release. “The long awaited arrival of the mini stock class. These cars are heavily modified four cylinders which will rival the track’s fastest lap times.”

Along with the addition of a number of new small-but-mighty mini stock cars, young racers will have more opportunity to get behind the wheel and learn valuable life skills through sports with the addition of a new youth focused program.

“New to Merritt Speedway is a class for our very young drivers, specifically ages 5 to 13,” added the release. “We are currently calling this the ‘Quarter Sprints.’ This new class is being made up of the exciting Mini Sprint cars which are scaled down versions of The Outlaws and a little smaller car, the Quarter Midgets.This is going to a sure fan favourite as these young girls and boys get to battle it out.”

This year’s racing season at the Merritt Speedway begins on May 20 and 21, with two season opener day races. ??For more information, including the full 2023 season schedule, visit www.merrittspeedway.ca, or email merrittspeedway@outlook.com.