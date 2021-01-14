More than half a million dollars in awards is still available in Interior Savings’ Million Dollar Bursary Program, with just over six weeks before this year’s application deadline.

This is the eighth year for the program. Since 2013, more than $3.5 million in awards have been handed out, with $83,000 of that going to students in Merritt.

“On average, we award just over ten bursaries, or $10,000, in Merritt each year and we would love to see this number grow,” said Johnson.

Corinne Johnson, Manager of Community Engagement, explained that it has been more difficult to reach students this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the program, each year Interior Savings provides a $1,000 bursary to 1,000 students. However, this year has only seen about 500 applicants.

“With many feeling the financial pinch due to the pandemic, the Credit Union is determined to make one final push to reach local students in need of help with tuition,” reads a statement from the financial institution.

“Applying for the program is easy. There are no lengthy essays, references, or high academic grades needed. To qualify, applicants simply need to be 17 to 24 years old, use their Interior Savings account regularly, and provide proof of enrolment and tuition payment to a designated post-secondary institution.”

Although you need to be a member of the Credit Union to qualify for the bursary program, it isn’t too late to join through a simple process.

“There’s still time for students to become an Interior Savings member to qualify for a bursary and to take advantage of the benefits membership offers, including one-on-one financial coaching, a share of our profits and a free account for youth,” said Interior Savings CEO, Kathy Conway.

“We’re here to help our members with the financial tools and advice they need through every stage of their life journey,” adds Conway. “And what better way to set our young members up for success than to support their education.”

The deadline to become a Credit Union member and apply for the bursary is Feb. 28. Visit www.milliondollarbursary.com for more information or to apply.