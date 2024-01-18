Two Merritt curling teams have won this past weekend’s men’s and ladies’ bonspiel.

The Thomsen team and the Miller team have managed to win the events in which they’ve participated in.

The event, which was hosted at the Merritt Curling Club, has combined both men and women for the first time.

The Merritt bonspiel attracted 26 teams in total, 12 being from out of town.

The Merritt’s Curling Club’s next event is the mixed bonspiel on Feb. 9 to 11, which hopes to match the same enthusiasm as the men’s and ladies’ one.

The list of all winners as follow:

Men’s winners:

Winners ‘A’ event: Williams/Moss team, from Chase and Salmon Arm

Winners ‘B’ event: Jacobsen team, from Kamloops

Winners ‘C’ event: Davies team, from Mission

Women’s winners:

Winners ‘A’ event: Thomsen team, from Merritt

Winners ‘B’ event: Miller team, from Merritt