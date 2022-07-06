A Merritt youth has been arrested and charged with over 30 criminal counts after a foot chase through downtown Merritt. The youth, currently wanted on a warrant, has been the subject of many of the RCMP’s recent investigations.

Shortly after 8:30 am on Tuesday morning, Merritt RCMP Frontline Officers swarmed an area of the downtown core after receiving a tip on the wanted suspect’s location. After being located by police on a BMX bike, he refused to stop and fled from officers by bike.

“The police investigations have been forwarded to Crown Counsel and the youth has now been charged with 30 Criminal Counts,” said Sgt. Josh Roda in a recent press release.

The youth was eventually caught by an officer on foot near Nicola Avenue and Voght Street, and now remains in custody. Set to appear in court this week, he will face 30 charges, including:

– Break and enter

– Theft of a motor vehicle

– Mischief

– Obstructing a police officer

– Possession of stolen property

– Possession of a prohibited weapon

– Breach of bail conditions

B.C.’s provincial court policies do not allow for the publication of names of witnesses, victims, or alleged offenders under 18 years of age.