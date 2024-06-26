Rickshaw taxi service coming to Merritt.

Father and son duo Sean Cainey and Noah Cainey are looking to bring a rickshaw taxi service to Merritt.

The Caineys currently have two pedal powered rickshaw bicycles in their fleet and are aiming to get their taxi service started on July 8.

“July 8, we should be open, providing the insurance all goes away as planned, and that should be our startup, and hopefully we’ll have the electric wheel on one of them by then,” said Sean.

Once battery assistance is installed into at least one of the bicycles, the Cainey’s taxi service will also be able to serve areas on the hill north of Nicola Avenue.

The Caineys are also looking to get an ice cream wagon as a part of their service. “We’re also considering bringing an ice cream cart to the picture, not just (the rickshaw), but also an ice cream buggy so we can bring ice cream for kids and families everywhere around town,” said Sean.

Whilst currently only having two bikes, the Caineys hope to expand their fleet.

“As many as it takes to fulfill people’s needs,” said Sean. “We’re going to work on one for handicap accessible so that a wheelchair could actually be driven onto the back, and then we just lock it in, so the person on the wheelchair would be able to go and enjoy the town as well.”

“I never thought this would be happening but like I said it just happened,” said Sean.

The brainchild of 14 year old Noah Cainey, Noah came up with the idea to start the rickshaw business after witnessing an incident near his home.

“Let’s just say there was something that was pretty crappy (that) happened at the corner by our house and all this, and I decided like, ‘hey, maybe we should get these maybe I can ride the kids around so they’re more safe right,’ so they actually have someone older to drive around and show him like all the hand signals, and stuff from the street and all that,” said Noah.

“That’s why I’m behind him so much, because it’s just amazing,” said Sean.

The term “rickshaw” originates from the Japanese word “???” [jin-riki-sha] literally translating to human-power-car. Despite the Asian origin, according to Maximize Market Research, North America has approximately a quarter of the market share for electric rickshaws. As of 2023, the global market for electric rickshaws was worth $5.87 billion USD and is expected to be worth $43.27 billion USD by 2030.