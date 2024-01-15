Merritt Transit System has announced the suspension of a crucial bus route until further notice, effective immediately.

According to an alert sent on Jan. 14, Bus 2 services are cancelled due to mechanical issues. Bus 2 leaving Lower Nicola at 8:12 a.m., 2:12 p.m. are cancelled, as well as the one from the North End route at 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. 3:15 p.m.

Another service that is being affected is the on-request service.

For more information, and to sign up for to receive email notifications about service impacts, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/merritt/schedules-and-maps/alerts