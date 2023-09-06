By Kathy Kanda, Merritt Ukulele Circle

The Merritt Ukulele Circle (MUC) gathered on Aug. 26, 2023, to celebrate “Play Music on the Porch Day.” Coincidentally, this week also coincided with the 144th birthday of the ukulele!

We had a good time connecting with friends again after our summer break and getting a bit of practice before our fall ukulele schedule began. Our group is looking forward to an active season of jamming and performances.

Richard Lepinsky is leading an adult beginner’s group at the Merritt Library starting September 20, and Kathy Kanda is leading a children’s beginner’s group through the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council starting October 16.

You can be sure to see us perform at various senior facilities this year, and I’m sure we will be back at the community Christmas concert. We practice together twice a month and invite adults of all abilities to join us! It is a fun time of jamming, singing and laughing together on 2nd and 4th Tuesday evenings every month.

Connect with us on Facebook or by emailing richard@richardlepinsky.com and get our latest updates. We all hope you come play in the MUC!