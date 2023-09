UPDATE – 9:25 p.m.

Interior Health has just announced that the temporary emergency room closure is effective immediately until 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

———-

Original story

Merritt residents will once again go without access to an emergency room locally for the day due to limited staffing availability.

Interior Health Authority (IHA) announced in a press release early this evening that Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 to 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

This marks the thirteenth closure so far this year, being the fourth diversion in service only in September.

While inpatient services will continue at the hospital during this time, emergency services will be unavailable, and the health authority says patients can access care at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

IHA added that those in need of life-threatening emergency care, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, and severe bleeding, should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure whether or not a trip to the ER is warranted should call 8-1-1 to speak with HealthLinkBC for non-emergency health information.