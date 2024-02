Merritt RCMP seeking public assistance in locating Merritt woman Tara Moran last seen in Merritt on Jan. 31 this year.

Moran is described as 27 years olds, standing at 5’11”, approximately 141 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Despite last being seen on Jan. 31, Moran was reported missing Feb. 21.

Authorities are concerned for Moran’s health and well-being and are requesting anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).