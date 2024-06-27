A playground in Merritt has been awarded recycled tires to be used in its project.

Merritt Youth and Family Resources Society was one of the recipients of the 2024 Tire Stewardship BC Community Grant Program.

The organization is receiving 859 recycled tires to be used in the Family Place Early Learning Centre Playground revamp project.

The Community Growth Grant Program has been running since 2009 and aims to showcase and give back to the communities for using recycled rubber in their projects – whether it is a playground, a running track, arena flooring or water parks.

Rosemary Sutton, executive director at Tire Stewardship BC, highlighted the environmental benefits of using tire scraps for projects such as the playground.

“You’re using recycled material, so you’re not having to purchase something new in order to do (the project). It’s a good use from that perspective,” she said. “What we have seen with a lot of the playgrounds is that the life of that playground is substantially longer than if you’ve used bark mulch.”

“These playgrounds will last and it also can be recycled as well. So if it comes close to the end of life and it’s just the surface, the installers can actually just manage that and what they’ll do is they’ll just replace the top layer.”

Sutton added that a big part for this specific project was focused on accessibility.

“They are, I think, the only multi program centre that’s open to special needs children,” Sutton explained. “This will allow them to have wheelchair accessibility, and those with limited movement will be able to access to use that playground.”

In total, eight other projects have been awarded with the community grant. To date, Tire Stewardship BC has given out over $6 million dollars in community grants, funding more than 340 projects.

“It was our way of giving back to the communities and also showcasing what actually is happening with those tailors that you give back to your tire retailer.”