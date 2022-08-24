With her recent invitation to become part of the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix officiating crew, Merritt native, Nicki LaChapelle has taken her passion for racing to the highest level, while representing Merritt and Canada on a global stage.

It is no question that the International Federation of Automobiles (FIA) is the organizing body for the highest level of motorsport. The absolute best competition is always found in FIA events, therefore it equally requires the highest calibre of organizers and officiating.

Women in Motorsport, a sub-section of FIA, announced that it would be taking in applications for their ‘Woman Officials Exchange Program’ beginning July 1.

“It’s for empowering women to take power positions within the motorsport world and maximize our abilities,” LaChapelle described the branch. “This is the first time they’ve ever done anything like this. For them to offer an opportunity like this, where they pay for our flights, hotel, food, is huge.”

For their next event, the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, FIA decided to open up the opportunity for 20 applicants, from all over the world, to become a part of the officiating crew, and LaChapelle was able to secure one of the spots.

“I get to shadow in the pit lanes, tech inspection areas, race control up in the towers, and with the stewards incase there are rule violations.” she explained. “I’m going to have a partner and they’re going to help me get into everything.”

Ever since she was young, LaChapelle, formerly Beverley, has always been involved with the racing community. The Merrittonian has competed, organized, and affiliated herself with motorsports for over twenty years. The passion developed in 2004 when she came across a rally car while working at the drive through of the, then newly opened, Tim Hortons.

“It was the sound and the look of it that made me say ‘this is amazing!”

LaChapelle proceeded to obtain a spectator guide to the Pacific Forest Rally, getting her dad to drive her as she still didn’t have a license yet at the time.

“We went to a spectator stage and I’m standing there as the first rally car flew around the corner, completely sideways, shooting gravel, the break rotors were on fire, and turbos popping. It was absolutely ‘redonkulous.”

From that experience, LaChapelle was convinced that racing is her calling, saying, “this is what I need to be doing with my life.”

She had entered in her first race in 2004, and by 2006 had already organized her first event.

Her constant involvement with racing has taken her to different places in both Canada and the United States such as Quebec, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Yukon, B.C., and Alberta.

In February, 2012, LaChapelle entered Al-Can 5000, a 5000 mile race in Alaska during winter.

“It was awesome, I got second place. I was so close and yet so far,” she joked.

Because of her activity in the racing scene. Mazda became aware of her and came knocking at her door in 2015, asking if she could help them with the launch of their new model.

“When they were launching the Mazda CX-3 they wanted to take journalists on a bit of a backroad adventure,” she explained.

“Their goal was to come to British Columbia and they started asking around. And they were told that if they wanted to go on a back road in B.C., then they need to contact me.”

Mazda hired LaChapelle and she created a route that started in Vancouver, going up to the back parts of Lillooet, passing Lytton, reaching Kamloops, then finally going back down the coast.

“It was really amazing to get to do what I want and getting money for it.”

Currently, LaChapelle resides in Chelsea, Quebec working as a head nurse for the Revera Retirement Home. Though she may be busy with her job and family these days, she still manages to get involved with racing. The mother of two volunteers as a Clerk of the Course at the Calabogie Race Track in Ontario.

“We make sure the race runs well,” said LaChapelle. “We make sure the cars are in the proper order, we release the cars onto the track, we help deal with any accidents or any issues that occur on track, we also run radio control to make sure everything is safe and secure. I do this a couple times a year.”

LaChapelle first came across the officiating opportunity through Facebook. The President of Women in Motorsports Canada, Leanne Junnila, posted about the Woman Officials Exchange Program on her page.

“I immediately looked up when it’s going to open and when can I get my application in,” said LaChapelle.

The application process was very detailed. Applicants were required to have an official’s license within the FIA, motorsports experience, and an essay submission discussing why they are the best fit for the role.

“They ask all sorts of questions like how much volunteering have you done? What experience do you have? What do you know about Formula 1?”

The application is open world wide and thousands of women have sent in their submission with the hopes of becoming part of the crew. Of the 20 selected, LaChapelle is the only one from Canada. She found out that she was accepted while on vacation.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” she said. “They sent me an email while I was away for two weeks. It seems so surreal, I’m sure closer to the time it’s going to click. I’m flying legitimately as far away around the world as I could get, by myself, going to a country where I don’t speak the language.”

The Singapore Grand Prix is set to take place from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. LaChapelle will have a very busy week on her plate but she said she is up for the task.

“My goal is to drink a lot of Red Bull, get very little sleep, meet as many people as humanly possible and make connections with them, try to be of value to as much people as I can and see where that takes me. I’m only there for a week so I have a limited amount of time to make the best impression possible.”