Candidates running for the City of Merritt byelection are invited to participate in a public election forum set to take place at the Merritt Civic Centre.

On April 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Merrittonians will have the opportunity to engage directly with the four candidates – Yvette Baxter, Michael ‘MJ’ Phillips, Peter Coghill and Norma Jean Littleton – running for the vacant city councillor position.

The forum, hosted by the Merritt & District Chamber of Commerce, aims to provide a platform for the candidates to present their ideas, discuss key issues and clarify questions or concerns that community members might have.

Members of the public will be able to submit questions for the candidates in advance at [email protected]. During the forum, members of the public may also submit their questions.

“While every effort will be made to have candidates answer your questions, you may or may not have your questions addressed, depending on the volume of submissions,” the release reads.

As the countdown to April 20 begins, the forum is a nice opportunity for Merritt residents to get to know their candidates better.

The byelection winner will serve as city councillor until November 2026.