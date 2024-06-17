Merrittonians celebrate the grand opening of The Firman Building over the weekend.

Located at 2114 Nicola Ave., the Firman Building is now offering new life to three businesses in town. ReMax Legacy Merritt, Valley Graze Box and The Boardroom now have a fully renovated space in the downtown area to call home.

During the grand opening, Merrittonians were able to check the renovation that was done at this historic Merritt building over snacks and refreshments.

The history of the Firman Building can be traced back all the way to 1962, when John Firman Sr. moved his family from Prince George to Merritt. Firman, with the help of automotive parts shop WWD, set up his own automotive parts business in June, 1962, under the name ‘Mer Van Sales Ltd’.

In 1975, young John Firman Jr. started working in the store after school hours sweeping floors and as a stock boy. By 1977, Firman Jr. was a full-time employee working in the back stockroom, onto counter sales and outside sales calls.

The whole family was involved in the family business as Dorothy Firman, Firman Sr.’s wife, worked throughout the years in bookkeeping and stock deliveries, while Terry Firman worked over a period of time as a partsman in counter sales.

In December 1985, the business was converted to a Bumper To Bumper franchise and later to Firman Auto Parts in the following year.

Throughout the many years, Firman Auto Parts supported many Merritt sports teams, such as the Merritt Centennials, various ball teams, stock car racing and other events.

During the prime of his life, Firman Sr. retired in 1989 after being diagnosed with cancer. In December 1992, Firman Sr. passed away from the illness.

After the passing of Firman Sr., Firman Jr. took over the business and ran it from 1992 to 2020.

During May 2004, the business converted over to Napa Auto Parts. Firman Jr. passed away in December 2021.

Yet, the family’s resilience prevailed through hardship, with Debra Moran and husband Pat Moran as they took over and renovated the original building after Firman Jr. passed away. The couple created a new business plan of three, triple-net business spaces for lease.

“John Sr. and Dorothy built the building in 1964 and we are certain John Sr. would be satisfied with the full effect of what his vision has brought to the town of Merritt throughout the last 60 years,” Debra Moran, daughter of Firman Sr., and Pat Moran said. “Family survives through thick and thin and his vision carries on.”

“Many people have memories of walking into Firman Auto Parts and seeing John, Johnny or even Terry at the front counter. And while the building has experienced a complete transformation, its spirit lives on and will continue to for many years to come.”