First Friday Downtown Market to return this summer.

Live entertainment, food trucks, homemade crafts, family activities, and more will be coming to Spirit Square and Quilchena Avenue.

The first night market of 2024 will be on Friday May 17 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Afterwards, the night markets will be on the first Friday of the month, that being June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, and Sept. 6.

“We are hoping to incorporate the entire downtown business center in our markets,” said Merritt & District Chamber of Commerce project coordinator Laurie Turmel.

“Years ago Friday night shopping was the thing to do in Merritt, families would head into town and do their grocery or household shopping and then go for dinner, it was a family event that everyone looked forward to. We are hoping to bring this Friday night feeling back,” she continued.

The night market will fill up Spirit Square and close off the 2000 block of Quilchena Avenue.

“We have many businesses staying open late and having sidewalk sales and a great line up of vendors, we also have super entertainment scheduled,” said Turmel.

People or businesses who wish to become a vendor or participate in the night market are encouraged to reach out to the Merritt & District Chamber of Commerce.