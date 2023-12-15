Love to Dance Academy is taking centre stage and going beyond the world of dance during this holiday season as they collect food for those in need.

The Winter Food Drive, organized by the dance studio in partnership with the Nicola Valley Food Bank, aims to gather non-perishable food items to support those facing economic challenges during the Christmas holidays.

Merrittonians are invited to donate both at the Nicola Valley Food Bank and at the Love to Dance studio, during their classes hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21. Those who also wish to make monetary donations are also able to do so.

“It’s a very happy time of year, but sometimes we think about just all the shiny, sparkly stuff, the gifts, the tree, and all of the different traditions. But for some people it’s a more challenging time,” said Kia Henriksen, artistic director at Love to Dance.

Henriksen said the dance studio jumped on board because they wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“As a non-profit, we’re always trying to be engaged with other groups in the community,” she said. “It’s really important to acknowledge how much even a small action can make a big difference.”

She added that the studio will keep hosting other events throughout the holiday season as another way to give back to Merritt.

“This year we are getting back into performing for the seniors’ centres in the area, so that’s really special to me. It was always something that I did as a dancer myself,” Henriksen said.

As both Nicola Valley Food Bank and Love to Dance Academy unite, the community is invited to join in the joy of giving and contribute to making this festive season brighter for everyone in need.

“We’re just really grateful for anyone who decides to help us out, help the food bank out, to support this cause.”