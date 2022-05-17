Merritt’s graduating class of 2022 will have the normal fanfare and celebration of years past, with School District 58 (SD58) and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) planning graduation ceremonies that mark a return to a “new normal.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many traditional graduation activities such as ceremonies and processions that grads and their families may be used to attending.

This year, the valley’s graduates will be celebrated at four separate in-person ceremonies:

-SD58 Aboriginal Graduation, June 9 at NVIT

-NVIT Merritt Campus Graduation, June 10 at NVIT

-Merritt Secondary School Graduation, June 16 at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena

-Kengard Learning (KLC) Graduation, June 23 at KLC

The return to in-person graduation is exciting for everyone, says SD58’s Assistant Superintendent Jameel Aziz.

“SD58 is pleased to share that we will be returning to more typical Grad activities across the District,” said Aziz. “I know all students, staff and families are excited about the ability to celebrate together and mark this major milestone with those who care about them and support them.”

During the pandemic, the school district’s teachers and staff visited the homes of each graduate, hand-delivering diplomas in person graduation ceremonies for each family. These ceremonies were live streamed for friends and family to watch.

NVIT opted for online graduation processions for the past two years, a common theme throughout the worldwide education community. Both institutions will begin the transition to a “new normal” for graduation processions.

This year, spectators will be able to look on in person, with COVID-19 safety procedures in place across the board.

“It’s not going to be our full event we normally do with the sit-down luncheon. We’re doing a transition grad,” said Sue Sterling, vice-president of students for NVIT’s Merritt campus.

“We will be in person and we’re still going to have our drummers, dancers, and speakers at our event.”

The technology institute also plans to have food trucks on site for the families of graduating students to enjoy in lieu of their regular indoor luncheon. Students, faculty, and staff alike are looking forward to a more “normal” year of graduation ceremonies.

“It’s so important that we move back to in person gatherings, because that’s a piece of our overall health and wellness. We want to connect our families with our institution throughout their educational journey.”

Restrictions on large indoor and outdoor gathering were lifted on March 11, with the province announcing the rescinding of both mandatory indoor masking and a majority of COVID-19 workplace and event restrictions.