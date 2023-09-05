Merrittonians looking to take a dip in one of the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre’s pools will have to wait until next month.

The City’s website said that the entire facility, including the pool and fitness centre, will be closed until October 3 for maintenance. Along with routine repairs and maintenance activities, the pools will also be repainted. The month-long closure is partly due to the paint’s lengthy curing time.

A ‘Summer Splashdown Pool Party’ was held at the aquatic centre on Friday (September 1) to close out the summer season and give pool go-ers one last chance to practice their butterfly stroke before the closure.

For more information on the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre, including hours and confirmation of a reopening date, visit www.merritt.ca/NVAC.