Merritt’s Patricia Rebekah Lodge No. 33 has been honoured with a prestigious award recognizing their exceptional community involvement and their remarkable ability to bring people together.

The ‘Pulling Together Award’, presented by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs (IOOF) organization, was a significant achievement for the Patricia Lodge as they beat more than 1,000 Rebekah lodges across North America.

Merritt’s Patricia Rebekah Lodge No. 33 was established in the Nicola Valley in spring of 1914 and was named after the biblical figure Rebekah, who is described to have a kind and caring heart.

Over the years, the Rebekahs have supported numerous local projects that focused on community services and charitable work, such as Christmas hampers and Operation Shoebox. The Rebekahs stood out for their outstanding work in Merritt, which was showcased at the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives (NVMA) earlier this year.

According to Pamela Ottas, one of the members who has been with the Rebekah’s for over 50 years and five of those took place in Merritt, the display at NVMA was decisive for the win.

“From over a thousand Rebekah Lodges in North America, we were chosen for our museum display,” she said.

Ottas said that it is a great honour to the Rebekahs to receive such an award.

“It represents pride,” she said. “They chose us, it’s a great achievement for our small town.”