Merritt’s own professional golfer saw some major success south of the border this weekend, winning the developmental Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship on Sunday (August 6).

Roger Sloan beat out American Christopher Petefish by one stroke in the four round tournament, shooting 24 under and birdying his final two holes for the win.

Sloan, 36, has been playing on the Korn Ferry Tour after losing his full tour card during the 2021/22 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) season. Sloan also qualified for this year’s U.S. Open, although he was ultimately cut from the competition.

With the Utah Championship win, Sloan is now 27th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, and one step closer to regaining his tour card. The top 30 golfers at Korn Ferry’s seasons’ end graduate to the PGA.

There are five events remaining on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season.

Sloan was born in Calgary, but raised in Merritt, attending Bench Elementary and Merritt Secondary schools. After attending the University of Texas, Sloan moved to Houston, Texas, where he currently resides.