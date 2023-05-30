Merritt’s Roger Sloan will compete in this year’s US Open, set to take place in just two weeks, after shooting a 9-under-132 at last week’s Texas Golf Association US Open Qualifier.

Sloan, 36, has been playing on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour after losing his full tour card last season, when he also missed the cut for the US Open. The Nicola Valley pro golfer finished T79 at the Byron Nelson from May 11-14, but did not make the cut at last weekend’s Visit Knoxville Open.

This year’s US Open, the 123rd iteration of the national championship, will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to 18.