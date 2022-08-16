Nearly eight months after it was destroyed by flood waters, causing the entire City of Merritt to be evacuated, the public works department opened the valves to its new Rapid Infiltration Basin. As of the restoration of the basin, which was reopened on July 26, the City’s wastewater treatment system is once again fully operational.

The Rapid Infiltration Basin is a large pool which is one of the many moving parts in a treatment technique that utilizes the soil ecosystem and less space than other treatment methods to clean wastewater. In the treatment plant, solids are removed, ground up, and treated. The remaining liquid is put into treatment tanks where good bacteria attack the bad bacteria, before being chlorinated and dechlorinated. Finally, the treated wastewater seeps back into the earth through the Rapid Infiltration Basin.

“During the November 2021 flood, these basins were filled with debris and damaged. While the Wastewater Treatment Plant itself (located on the corner of Main and Quilchena Avenue) was saved from damage, the final step involving the Rapid Infiltration Basins needed to be bypassed,” said the City in a release.

“Over the past several months, the City of Merritt had a special amended permit from the BC Ministry of Environment to allow clear, continuously quality-tested, treated wastewater to be discharged into the fast-flowing Coldwater River while the Rapid Infiltration basins were being repaired.”

The City said that while it recognizes the thought of treated wastewater entering the river systems is disconcerting, the continuously tested liquid discharge did not pose any health and safety risk, or adversely affect water quality. The press release adds that residents downstream of Merritt fully understood this fact during the time the basin needed to be bypassed.

The City of Merritt’s Wastewater Treatment Plant was first opened in August of 1963, then permitted to discharge 1364 cubic metres per day. Since its inception, the plant has undergone many upgrades and updates, including two major ones. The Rapid Infiltration basin was added for final disposal in 1988, and lies at the end of Pine Street in the flood inundation zone.

“Special thanks go out to all staff members, consultants, and community members who helped make our recovery process possible. It is people like that who help make Merritt a great place to live, work, and play,” added the City.

For more information on the City of Merritt Public Works Department, or the City’s flood recovery initiatives, visit www.merritt.ca.