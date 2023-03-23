Merritt RCMP and supporting agencies continue to investigate the disappearance of Miguel Mack, with the Merritt local’s family continuing to organize searches alongside police daily.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) and the Merritt RCMP announced today that Mack’s disappearance is now officially being investigated as suspicious, and could involve criminality. Mack was reported missing by family on March 3, when they became worried after not hearing from him for several days. The family continues to organize daily search parties outside of city limits and other search effort as police investigate.

“Early on, investigators from SED MCU were called in to support the Merritt RCMP’s investigation,” said Cpl. James Grandy in a media release.

“These investigators, having had the opportunity to review all pieces of the investigation, can now confirm that Mr. Mack’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious and involves criminality.”

The search for Mack has involved police dogs, aerial services, Forensic Identification Specialists utilizing drones, and family volunteers combing Merritt and the area tirelessly, but Mack’s whereabouts remain unknown. Police said in their press release that the investigation remains a priority, adding that no further details could be released to protect the integrity of their investigation.

Anyone with information about Mack’s disappearance is asked to contact the SED MCU Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

For more information on daily search efforts by the family, visit www.facebook.com/groups/906359640677163.