Two Lower Mainland children allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month have been found safe, according to a news release by Surrey RCMP.

The children are in the process of being reunited with their family tonight (July 29), after being found at approximately 7:20 p.m. An Amber Alert, which has now been cancelled, was first issued for the children on July 19 after their mother, Verity Bolton, did not return them to their father in Surrey following a planned camping trip to the Okanagan.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn in a release. “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

Joshuah, 10, and Aurora, 8, were initially reported missing by their father on July 18. Police believe the abduction of the children was planned, with provincewide air, ground, and other search efforts taking place around the clock in an effort to locate the missing children.

Police previously said Verity Bolton was believed to be travelling in a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 truck (BC Plate SJ2708, along with a number of trailers, accompanied by the children and her 74 year old father, Robert Bolton. Verity’s boyfriend, 53 year old Abraxas Glazov, was also believed to be travelling with the group.

Munn noted in the release that more information would be made available during a media availability planned for Sunday (July 30). Police have not yet released details regarding Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, or Abraxas Glazov.