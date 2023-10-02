Multiple task forces along with dozens of searchers led to the discovery of a man who had been missing in the B.C. Interior for nine days.

67-year-old John David Young, from Prince George, was last seen in late September heading west on Highway 97D after visiting a friend in Logan Lake, presumably heading towards the Merritt or Ashcroft area.

Kamloops Search and Rescue said the man was found safe after an extensive effort from the SAR team, the RCMP, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, and many volunteers.

Family member Jeremy Stewart said that Young was found by hunters near Third Lake Recreation Site, a remote area west of Logan Lake.

“I want to thank absolutely everyone who helped out in any way, great or small – when the hunters found David, they knew about the situation from Facebook, and confirmed his identity with a post. In other words, everyone who shared our posts made finding him possible! Thank you so much for having been willing to do so.”