North Okanagan RCMP have confirmed that 36 year old Eli Samuel Vandevoort, a resident of the Nicola Valley who was reported missing in Enderby on January 1, has been found.

Vandevoort’s disappearance sparked searches in Enderby and on the nearby Splatsin First Nation. Police were concerned for Vandevoort’s wellbeing and health, but now say he has been found and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.