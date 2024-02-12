Curling enthusiasts gathered for a dynamic two-day mixed bonspiel in Merritt, this past weekend.

In total, eight teams have participated in the mixed bonspiel that was hosted at the Merritt Curling Centre.

According to Susan Newton, president of the Merritt Curling Club, the ‘A’ winners had a very close final game.

1st pic – ‘A’ winners – Skip – Jack Reynoldson, Leslie Reynoldson, Rick Olsen, Judy Yastremsky.

2nd pic – ‘B’ winners – Skip – Bob Taylor, Kim and Dan Ferguson (from Osoyoos), Rod Courtepatte

3rd pic – ‘C’ winners – Skip – Diane Tisdel (from Logan Lake), Janice Ellingsen, Diane Twan, Gerry Gilderdale