The Fraser-Nicola Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has written a letter to the Ministry of Health urging them to address the persistent ER closures in Merritt.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, Jackie Tegart, Fraser-Nicola MLA, has expressed the importance of having the emergency room in Merritt’s Nicola Valley Hospital (NVH) open without interruptions.

“This hospital provides a critical service to local residents as well as the broader public travelling on the Coquihalla Highway,” the letter reads. “This is all the more important given winter season is upon us and highway accidents as well as the severity of accidents increase.”

Despite sending two letters prior to the one dated Nov. 30, Tegart reveals that she has yet to receive an actual response from the minister of health, raising questions about the government’s commitment to the healthcare needs of Merritt’s residents.

“Regrettably, as of today, I have not received a response and NVH continues to experience closures, most recently for 24 hours on Nov. 27,” she wrote in the letter. “This ongoing issue continues to jeopardize the health and safety of the residents of Merritt and surrounding areas.”

Tegart added that the steps that the Ministry of Health is taking to improve the situation in the near future aren’t enough and that “action is needed now until these future steps can be implemented.”

“Your letter states that emergency department diversions are ‘only implemented as a very last action’, but this very action has occurred five times at NVH this September alone.”

According to Interior Health Authority statements, the Nicola Valley Hospital (NVH) has suffered 20 ER closures due to staff shortage in 2023. The latest ER closure at NVH occurred on Nov. 26, when the emergency department services were interrupted for 24 hours.

Tegart also urged the health minister to investigate and address the root causes contributing to the frequent closures of the emergency department.

“The health and well-being of our community depend on the availability of a reliable healthcare system.” she said in the letter. “I respectfully request that you take swift and decisive action to implement measures presenting such disruptions in the future.”