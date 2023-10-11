Jackie Tegart will be seeking a fourth term as the MLA for Fraser-Nicola.

Scheduled for Oct. 2024, it will be the first election that Tegart will run in under the banner of BC United, renamed from the BC Liberal Party in 2022. She first defeated NDP incumbent MLA Harry Lali as a Liberal in the 2013 general election, subsequently winning both the 2017 and 2020 elections as well.

“I’m eager to seek re-election with the BC United Team and remain committed to relentlessly pursuing a brighter future for the residents of Fraser-Nicola,” said Tegart. “My dedication to this community and to the province of British Columbia is unwavering and, under the leadership of Kevin Falcon, I firmly believe BC United can deliver the outcomes that our province needs.”

Tegart also serves as the assistant deputy speaker.

The announcement was made on Oct. 10 by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, who also announced the candidacy of three other Interior MLAs running for re-election: Todd Stone for Kamloops-North Thompson, Peter Milobar for Kamloops Centre, and Lorne Doerkson for Cariboo-Chilcotin.