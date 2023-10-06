With overnight lows continuing to drop and a consistent increase in precipitation in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes Merritt, more burning restrictions are being lifted.

In a release sent out on Oct. 5, BC Wildfire Service said that as of noon on Friday, Oct. 6, Category 2 open burning will be permitted.

While campfire (Category 1) bans were rescinded on Sept. 28, Category 2 fires also include open burns not exceeding two metres high by three metres wide, as well as stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Fireworks, sky lanterns, air curtain burners and burn barrels are also once again allowed.

Larger Category 3 fires remain prohibited, with a tentative lifting date of Oct. 13 at noon.

Those found in contravention of open burning prohibitions can face a ticket of $1,150, an administrative fee of $10,000, or, if convicted in court, a fine of up to $100,000 and one year in jail.