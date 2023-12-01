The British Columbia government announced financial support that will benefit current and future First Nation government administrations and young people in the province.

According to a news release published on Nov. 23, more than $5.5 million was distributed to the First Nations Public Service Secretariat to research workforce needs and to support training and employment opportunities, particularly for young people in the First Nations public sector.

Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit political executive, said that the funding announcement is a critical moment for First Nations as they move towards self-government.

“We need to continue with what’s working well and delve into research that will address the limited market labour data available so First Nations can accurately describe the First Nations public-service sector demographic and inform decision-making into the future,” he said.

According to the release, the funding aims to provide greater support to staff in First Nations governments by assisting projects to develop and deliver training for current and future First Nations government administrations, programs to increase youth employment, and mentorship and networking events.

Nicola Valley Indigenous communities celebrated the funding announcement made by the provincial government.

Collette Sunday, band administrator at Upper Nicola Band, said in the release that the funding announced will allow them to create a direct impact in communities through skills training, creating capacity-building resources.

“Public service and administration are central to First Nation communities and with this funding from the B.C. government we will be able to design crucial resources and programs for First Nation government administrations and tribal organizations,” she said.

Laura Antoine, band administrator of Coldwater Indian Band, celebrated the news of the funding as B.C. First Nations have been working with limited resources for a long time.

“We will be able to do more than the minimum for our communities and be able to pursue and support excellence in our own governments,” she said. “We will also be able to provide on-the-ground resources and training for First Nations in B.C. that is rooted in community values and needs.”