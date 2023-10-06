The provincial government has announced an investment of $20 million in order to expand medical travel support across British Columbia for patients living in rural and remote communities.

In a news release, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that those who are diagnosed with cancer and must travel to receive treatment deserve all the support they need, which is why the provincial government has partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society and Hope Air to expand their existing programs across B.C.

“By providing grant funding to these two incredible charitable organizations, we are helping patients focus on receiving their cancer treatment at one of the six BC Cancer Centres or 41 community oncology network sites so they can get well as soon as possible,” he said.

Both Hope Air and the Canadian Cancer Society have each received $10 million to expand their travel programs and support cancer patients.

According to the release, the Canadian Cancer Society will expand their three existing programs, which help cover travels, food and accommodation expenses.

As for Hope Air, the money will be used to expand their services to increase support for patients and caregivers through increased ground transportation, overnight accommodations and meal vouchers for patients.

Hope Air also aims to provide 2,500 flights for patients in the province that are travelling to receive cancer treatment by 2026.

Also in the release, both organizations developed a system to ensure that people that are connected to either of them are able to access the services they need. Patients with a household income of as much as $150,000 are eligible for any of the programs.

Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for rural health, said in the release that by reducing some of the challenges associated with long-distance travel, families and patients can focus on what is really important.

“These changes will allow cancer patients and their families to focus on self-care, supporting loved ones and obtaining the rest they need, rather than dealing with logistical and financial hurdles.”