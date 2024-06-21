More student housing units coming to Nicola Valley Institute of Technology campus in Merritt, B.C. government announces.

According to a press release, the new student housing project at NVIT will include two six-unit townhouses for families, with a max of two- and three-bedroom units to accommodate as many as 30 students and family members.

“This will bring the total number of student beds on the NVIT Merritt campus to 110, with 80 student spaces for single students already on campus,” the release reads.

The project will provide housing primarily to Indigenous students and families living together in a supportive academic community while earning their certifications.

“People often put their education on hold to raise their family, delaying them from getting the skills they need to access good jobs and build a better future,” said Lisa Beare, minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

“By creating dedicated student family housing at NVIT’s Merritt Campus, students can commit to their studies without the worry of where to call home during the school year while also remaining close to their loved ones.”

Ken Tourand, president of the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, said the project demonstrates their shared commitment in providing the students with a supportive and enriching learning environment.

“As B.C.’s only Indigenous public post-secondary institution, the addition of this housing will enhance the overall student experience and further contribute to the success and well-being of our NVIT community, making education as accessible as possible for those learners coming from rural as well as remote Indigenous communities,” he added.

In addition to the housing units, the project also includes a 36-space child care and health program expansion as well as a mobile training trailer compound.

In total, the project received $19.6 million in provincial government funding and is expected to be complete and ready for students to move in for fall 2026.

Akayla Burley, member of the NVIT Student Society, said that the new units will allow NVIT to better accommodate students and their families.

“It is my hope that these new units will offer future NVIT students access to affordable housing, the opportunity to participate fully in campus life and encourage them to use all of the supports available to those braving the waters of post-secondary education,” Burley added.