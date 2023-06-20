Merrittonian Tammy Brown and her family hosted their annual Move to Cure walk for the third year in a row at Merritt’s Rotary Park on Saturday (June 17), drawing a large crowd of more than 70 and garnering plenty of support for the fight against a debilitating diseases.

Brown’s father, Tony Caruso, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018. Caruso, a long time local and former logger who has split his time living between Merritt and nearby Princeton for most of his life, has always been a source of positivity and kindness to those around him, and remains that way despite his diagnosis. Caruso now requires oxygen most of the day, and is longer operate his motorized wheelchair independently. He was unable to make it to the event due, but felt the support of those rallying around him.

“It means a lot to me and my whole family. Dad was hoping he could be here with us, but unfortunately he was taken by ambulance to Kamloops half an hour before the event,” explained Brown.

“He was tearful when we said that we would all be walking for him today, for all of those suffering from ALS. It means a lot, this is a really great turnout.”

The funds raised go to the ALS Society of BC, which uses 60 percent of its funds to support those diagnosed with ALS with vital equipment and other necessities, and the other 40 percent for research on the still incurable disease. Brown previously said the annual event has also helped to show Caruso that he has the support of both of the communities he calls home, and brought some hope in an otherwise heartbreaking situation.

“The community has already been so supportive, there have been donation rolling in since I started fundraising in February,” noted Brown.

Funds are still being tallied as multiple avenues were used to facilitate donations, but this year’s Move to Cure event well exceeded its $10,000 goal. A permanent account has also been set up at the Merritt Bottle Depot, where donations of bottles can now be made all year round under account 434.

For more information on ALS and the Move to Cure campaign, visit www.alsbc.ca.