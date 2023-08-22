Meg McKay considers herself an authority on bindweed, also called morning glory, the thick weeds with the white flowers that can be seen all over the Nicola Valley. Despite its invasive nature, McKay said she has learned to live with the plant in her garden, even calling her home-based flower business ‘Morning Glory Maven.’

McKay’s roots in gardening go back to her childhood in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, where she resided before moving to Merritt and raising her family. After a brief stint back at the coast, McKay planted herself in Merritt a number of years ago, with her Quilchena Avenue property serving as a fresh start for her gardening career.

“I’ve always been a gardener, in all the different places I’ve lived in, and I’ve lived in quite a few,” explained McKay. “I moved back here to Merritt about five years ago, and this place was a clean slate, there was nothing in the front yard, no trees, nothing.”

Knowing this was her permanent home, McKay began to plant flowers on her new property in the hopes of establishing a larger garden space. She began making arrangements and gifting them to family and friends, as she has done since the young age of 10. Soon, the suggestions to sell the arrangements began, and Morning Glory Maven was officially started a few years later in 2022.

McKay attended art school in her youth, which she noted has helped her with the creative process of curating bundles for her customers.

“It is my art and my creativity,” said McKay, who explained with a laugh her love of all things floral. “All your senses are sometimes being assaulted, because some stuff stinks, but I’m using all my senses when I’m working with flowers.”

McKay noted that the community has supported her throughout her time in business, describing community members as always appreciative and complimentary. She now looks to grow her business, saying she “would love it to become something more.” Since the November 2021 flooding event, which devastated her then-new garden, McKay has worked hard to establish her business officially.

Morning Glory Maven offers fresh, pesticide-free, and local flower arrangements including daily bundles, bereavement bundles, wedding flowers, and bespoke orders. McKay harvests a variety of flowers daily, after which they go through a conditioning process before being ready for presentation. The creative process is just as important, as McKay carefully curates her bundles based on customers’ requests, availability of the specific type of flowers requested, and her opinion as a floral creative.

Flower bundles are available most days in the stand in front of McKay’s property, located at 1475A Quilchena Ave. Both cash and e-transfer are accepted as payment. McKay can usually be seen tending to her garden, or can be contacted via Instagram (@morningglorymaven_).