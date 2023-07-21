RCMP said in a release yesterday that on July 7, 2023 Verity, Aurora, and Joshuah Bolton were confirmed to be travelling through the Merritt area.

The mother and the two children were reported missing by the children’s father, their primary caregiver, after Verity did not return them to his Lower Mainland residence following a camping trip to the Kelowna area as planned on Monday (July 17). Aurora, 8, and Joshuah, 10, were last seen in-person at Krafty Kitchen and Bar in downtown Kelowna on June 30. An active Amber Alert was issued for the children and their mother on Wednesday (July 19).

Verity Bolton, 45, is described as a white woman standing five feet two inches tall, and weighing 119 pounds. Aurora, 8, is described as a girl standing three feet 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her front upper tooth is chipped, and she has freckles on her face. Her brother, Joshuah, 10, is described as a boy standing four feet 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, with short hair in a buzz cut.

The last confirmed on-camera sighting of the children comes to police through video surveillance from a gas station in Merritt, which appears to be 7-11 on Voght Street, on July 7. Police have also confirmed they were travelling with a large travel trailer. Mounties have also have learned they are likely travelling with two additional males – Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, age 74, and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, age 53.

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the AMBER Alert and have been calling in with tips,” said Aurora and Joshuah’s immediate family in an RCMP statement.

“Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon. Our family is respectfully asking for privacy at this time.

On July 15, investigators confirmed that Verity Bolton was in Kamloops, BC, grocery shopping, but the children were not seen in the store. The children and their mother were seen travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup truck with the B.C. licence plate number SJ2708. While in Merritt, the truck was shown hauling a large white travel trailer. In Kamloops, the truck was seen to be hauling a shorter horse trailer, also in white.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Aurora or Joshuah is asked to call 911. Police are concerned for Verity’s mental health, and the children’s wellbeing.