Merritt mounties and BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) recently announced that an 18 year old motorcyclist was observed travelling over 209 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, with the driver facing multiple charges and suspensions.

According to a BCHP press release, May 14, 2023 at approximately 7:00 p.m., an officer with BC Highway Patrol’s Merritt division was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 5 at the Juliet Bridge near Merritt, when he observed a motorcycle traveling at high rates of speed in the northbound lanes. The officer alleges that the motorcycle was traveling at 199 km/h within a posted 100 km/h zone, and that it matched the description of a speeding motorcycle that had failed to stop for police days earlier. When the officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, it fled once again, however in the interest of public safety the officer did not pursue the motorcycle.

The BCHP officer radioed ahead to his colleagues, who took up position in the area. RCMP said that a final speed of 209 km/h was established before the motorcycle exited the highway, ending up at the intersection of Voght Street in Merritt where an officer with Merritt RCMP had taken up position. Before being arrested, he driver of the motorcycle performed a u-turn in a failed attempt to get away, however he wiped out.

“Motorcycle safety can not be overstated,” said Cpl. J.R. Michaud of the BCHP. “You aren’t inside the metal frame of a larger vehicle that could protect you in the event of a collision. Riding a motorcycle in this manner is shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that BC Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries.”

The young rider’s bike was impounded, and confirmed to be the same one that had previously fled from police. The rider, also the bike’s owner, an 18 year-old Chilliwack man with a Novice motorcycle licence, was also determined to be carrying a separate fake driver’s licence. He now faces multiple charges, but was released from custody to appear in Court next month.