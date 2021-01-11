A member of the Merritt Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

SD58 Superintendent Stephen McNiven sent out a press release on Sunday to the families of those involved with MSS with the news.

The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” said McNiven. “Please be reassured that Merritt Secondary will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

McNiven said that the person is self-isolating at their home/

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our Merritt Secondary community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required.”

Interior Health is now taking the appropriate measures:

• The health authority is performing contact tracing;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the Merritt Secondary community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the Merritt Secondary community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Anyone contacted by IH due to the concern is asked to please follow their advice.

Meanwhile, students are asked to continue going to school while contact tracing is underway, and that parents continue checking their child for health concerns each morning before school.

“Our regular processes of cleaning and sanitization continue diligently to ensure that our physical spaces are ready for all students and staff.”