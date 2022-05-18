The MSS golf team have finally gone on the road as they competed in the West AA Zones Tournament held at The Dunes in Kamloops on Thursday, May 12. This marks the team’s return to competition after a long two year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know that since the pandemic, we’ve been isolated but here in Merritt we are so lucky to have the golf course,” said Coach Allyson Paxton.

“There is a big importance in competing against other kids, going out and seeing other golf courses. I think it’s really important for students to learn from each other so having other kids to learn from through competing is exciting to see.”

Paxton explained that throughout the pandemic, the high school’s golf season has continued but without any competition. The Merritt Golf and Country Club have hosted the team, allowing them to play and practice at the local golf course.

“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first ever tournament,” said Paxton. “They did wonderfully, and I think we have a really good chance of making it to Provincials.”

The team boasts a new crop of talent which includes Merritt Centennials player, Jacob DeWitt.

“He is an amazing golfer,” said Paxton. “It’s really shocking to see somebody of his age golf that well.”

The team also has Nathan Van Rensburg who was excited to compete once again.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to play new courses and play in tournaments. It’s always fun meeting new people while doing something you enjoy,” said Van Rensburg.

“Everyone had a great time playing a new course they hadn’t seen before, and it was ultimately just a great experience. We have a great team headed towards Okanagan’s and possibly, even provincials.”

Unfortunately the Panthers lost against West Side Secondary School. The following are the final scores posted by the players.

Juniors:

Luke Sowpal – 90

Cayden Bergstrom – 91

Will Hubbard – 99

Carson Mouland – 98

Gavin Mouland – 98

Seniors:

Jacob DeWitt – 87

Blake Klassen – 103

Zach Dixon – 105

Nathan Van Rensburg – 98

Carter Shackley – 96

Paxton said she is amazed by all the young talent from grade 8 that are in the roster.

“We have some extremely talented players so I’m excited to watch them compete.”

“We have a lot of potential with the future of the MSS golf team and a lot to look forward towards.”

The Panthers are set to play in the Okanagan Zone Tournament on Wednesday, May 18.