The Merritt Secondary School (MSS) class of 2022 took a trip down memory lane as part of their graduation processions last week, touring six elementary schools in the area. The MSS tradition is an initiative to not only celebrate the current graduating class, but motivate future graduates.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, this year’s graduating class from MSS boarded a school bus to tour the elementary schools where many graduates spent the first seven years of their educational careers. Students and staff at the elementary schools lined the hallways, cheering on graduates as they paraded through.

“All the grads went to all the schools. The schools got all their kids out in the hallway with signs, posters, and drummers.Any kids who attended that particular school, we had a photo with that group and their principal, and then we hopped on the bus and continued on to the next school,” said Gian Cavaliere, vice principal and athletics director for MSS.

Cavaliere said the reception from both the elementary school students and staff was overwhelmingly positive, on track with previous years that the ‘grad walk’ has been put on. Although temporarily halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates were excited to hit the road once again.

This year has been anything but ‘normal’ for MSS graduates, completing their final year in the public school system during fires, flooding, and a global pandemic. Cavaliere said he is beyond proud of the accomplishments and resiliency of the class of 2022, and the school as a whole.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now, and it’s really great to see. The kids get to see the graduates, and the students graduating get to see their old teachers. It’s an emotional time, so it’s always been positive.”

Ending their tour at Merritt Secondary School with a warm reception from their fellow pupils, teachers, and faculty, this year’s graduating class is sure to feel celebrated for their achievements, academic and beyond.

“I think a lot of kids see the graduates as role models. They may not know them, but they’re from Merritt, they’ve gone to Merritt Secondary School, and the kids see it as a motivational piece. Some are kind of young, but it’s fun to cheer and know that it’s going to be their time eventually.”

The MSS Class of 2022 graduated on June 16 at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, with the official last day of school for the district taking place on June 29.