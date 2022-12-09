School dances have been a huge part of the Merritt Secondary School (MSS) culture for many years. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic put an end to the anticipated school dance events. However, the senior leadership class will be working hard this year to put together the Winter Formal dance for all MSS students to attend.

This year, students have chosen to have a “Blizzard Ball” for their dance theme. The room will be filled with silver colours, white snowflakes, and hints of blue decorations for a winter filled dance. The attire for the dance can consist of fancy dresses and suit-and-tie outfits for those attending. President of the winter formal is senior student, Andee Walker, who is looking forward to help out with the dance for her senior year.

“This is my last year at MSS, so I am really looking forward to a great dance. I hope everyone goes all out with the costumes and this can be the best dance yet”, stated Walker.

Along with buying a ticket, students are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank to help those in need this holiday season. A concession and bake sale will be available during the dance as well and will have a lot of sweet treats, waters, pops, and pizza.

The leadership class is excited to see any and all students at the dance dressed in formal wear and ready to have some fun. The dance will be in action on Thursday December 15th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.