Merritt Secondary School is hosting their first talent show since COVID-19! On Friday, December 16, during D block, MSS will be hosting a talent show for all students to attend before winter break. There will be seven acts performing for the school, featuring dancers, singers, and instrumental musicians. There will be sing-alongs throughout the show for everyone to take part in. Please be respectful towards everyone performing in the talent show. It takes a lot of courage to get on stage in front of 600 people to perform. Bullying is not tolerated at MSS and anyone heckling or causing disruptions during the talent show will be removed from the gym. Show support for your fellow students and be there last block (D) on Friday the 16th!

