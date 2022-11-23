At MSS the Teen-to-Teen Gift Drive is back after COVID-19! Starting last week, students at MSS are being asked to bring a gift to donate to their C block class. For every five gifts your C block class donates, a ticket will be entered into a draw to win a pizza lunch! Every gift donated will be sent to the Nicola Valley & District Food Bank.

“Two years prior MSS donated over 200 gifts to the Food Bank.” said Jennifer Denton, a psychology and senior English teacher at MSS. She went on to say that, “This year my grade 11-12 psychology class is organising the gift drive. We hope MSS surpasses the amount of gifts donated two years ago.”

Unfortunately, this year there is a shortage of gifts for teens, so donating is now more important than ever! MSS understands that it has been a rough couple of years for everyone in the community, so if donating is a possibility for you this year, the high school greatly encourages you to participate! Some possible ideas for gifts include arts and craft supplies, video games, clothes, accessories, make-up, and outdoor gear. Please make sure every item you bring in is NEW. The last day to bring in gifts is Wednesday, November 30.

If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Denton at jdenton@365.sd58.bc.ca.