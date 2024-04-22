A triplex caught fire at Menzies Street, on Saturday, April 20.

In an email to the Herald, Merritt Fire Chief David Tomkinson said that Merritt Fire and Rescue Department received a call for a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m., this past Saturday.

“Firefighters arrived at a multi-family residential structure, a 3-plex, already very well-involved in fire,” he said in the email.

The fire chief added that the fire spread throughout the void attic space, making the structure inhabitable. Two families have been displaced and offered assistance through Emergency Support Services.

According to Chief Tomkinson, 13 firefighters were on scene alongside an engine and a ladder truck until 3 a.m. A crew remained on scene to conduct fire watch.

The fire is currently under investigation.