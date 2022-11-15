A number of shootings took place in the Nicola Valley in the early morning of November 15, 2022, with Merritt RCMP responding to numerous calls in the Merritt, Coldwater IR, and Mamette Lake Road areas.

Residents may notice increased police presence as an investigation is underway into what is believed to be a number of targeted shootings in the Nicola Valley this morning.

“On November 15, 2022, between 5:00am and 6:30am the Merritt RCMP were alerted to multiple shootings that occurred in the Merritt, Coldwater IR and Mamette Lake Road areas. All events are believed to be targeted,” said Sgt. Josh Roda with the Merritt RCMP.

“We are actively investigating what happened. We do not believe there is any further risk to the public and will have a significant police presence in these areas as we move forward with the investigations.”

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz confirmed to the Herald that over 100 shots were fired during the incidents this morning. The RCMP confirmed to him that the shooting resulted in no injuries or deaths.

“It’s unfortunate that this kind of thing comes to our City, but I’m very confident in the RCMP’s handling of it, and their ability to keep us informed,” said Goetz.

“As soon as the City knows, everyone else will know as well.”

The Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) advised all its residents to stay inside and lock their doors in a press release, later canceling the advisory and updating it to include a statement by the RCMP and citing no risk to the community.

More information will be made available as it is released. Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Merritt RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262.