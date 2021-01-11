The Murray Church rebuild project has officially reached its fundraising goals.

Jan. 11 marks the second anniversary since the historic church was destroyed by arson. The goal was to raise $15,000 by this date, which would be used to build a replica of the church at its original site.

“The Murray Church Fundraising Challenge goal was to raise $15,000.00 by Jan 11, 2021, two years since the arson fire destroyed the historic church,” said spokesperson Richie Gage.

“With matching funding, we have reached that goal. The Trinity United Church congregation, Church Board, Trustees and The Murray Church Fundraising Committee wish to offer our thanks and appreciation to all the donors in the Nicola Valley and surrounding communities.”

Construction is ongoing and is projected to be completed in the spring of 2021, weather permitting.

“Future plans include providing a toilet facility, memorial display, furnishings and landscaping around the church,” added Gage.

If you would like to donate to these ongoing and future projects you can still do so by mailing a cheque payable to Murray Church Project at PO Box 175, Merritt BC, V1K1B8. Or by making a deposit to the Murray Church account at any branch of CIBC.